16 Knights receive All-UMAC honors

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released its postseason awards on Thursday, as 16 Martin Luther College Football players were recognized for their efforts this season.
Notable award winners include Joshua Kren, who was awarded Most Valuable Offensive Player honors, and Ian Paulsen, who was awarded Most Valuable Defensive Player honors.
The Knights finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record while going a perfect 8-0 in UMAC play, earning them a spot in the NCAA DIII Football Championship.
Martin Luther College will travel to Wheaton, Illinois, to face an undefeated Wheaton squad at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Visit this link to watch the game live on Saturday.
A comprehensive recap of all the UMAC award winners can be found below.
UMAC All-Conference: First Team Offense
|Player, Year
|Position
|Austin DeNoyer, Junior
|RB
|Joshuah Kren, Junior
|RB
|Carrington Cunningham, Junior
|OL
|Aaron Owczarzak, Junior
|OL
UMAC All-Conference: First Team Defense
|Player, Year
|Position
|Jacob Schmidt, Senior
|DL
|Tristan Pankow, Senior
|LB
|Ian Paulsen, Senior
|DB
UMAC All-Conference: First Team Special Teams
|Player, Year
|Position
|Joe Herrewig, Senior
|KR
UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Offense
|Player, Year
|Position
|Mike Radue, Junior
|TE
|Sam Boeder, Sophomore
|OL
|Derek Gulrud, Junior
|OL
UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Defense
|Player, Year
|Position
|Nate Holz, Senior
|DL
|Ben Riegsecker, Sophomore
|LB
|Joe Herrewig, Senior
|DB
|Aiden Holien, Sophomore
|DB
UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Special Teams
|Player, Year
|Position
|Micah Otto, Sophomore
|K
|Micah Otto, Sophomore
|P
|Benjamin Hodel, Sophomore
|PR
UMAC Football All-Sportsmanship Awards
|Player, Year
|Position
|Alex Quist, Senior
|OL
