16 Knights receive All-UMAC honors

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released its postseason awards on Thursday, as 16 Martin Luther College Football players were recognized for their efforts this season. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Jake Rinehart | November 21, 2019 at 9:00 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 9:00 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released its postseason awards on Thursday, as 16 Martin Luther College Football players were recognized for their efforts this season.

Notable award winners include Joshua Kren, who was awarded Most Valuable Offensive Player honors, and Ian Paulsen, who was awarded Most Valuable Defensive Player honors.

The Knights finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record while going a perfect 8-0 in UMAC play, earning them a spot in the NCAA DIII Football Championship.

Martin Luther College will travel to Wheaton, Illinois, to face an undefeated Wheaton squad at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Visit this link to watch the game live on Saturday.

A comprehensive recap of all the UMAC award winners can be found below.

UMAC All-Conference: First Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Austin DeNoyer, Junior RB
Joshuah Kren, Junior RB
Carrington Cunningham, Junior OL
Aaron Owczarzak, Junior OL

UMAC All-Conference: First Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Jacob Schmidt, Senior DL
Tristan Pankow, Senior LB
Ian Paulsen, Senior DB

UMAC All-Conference: First Team Special Teams

Player, Year Position
Joe Herrewig, Senior KR

UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Offense

Player, Year Position
Mike Radue, Junior TE
Sam Boeder, Sophomore OL
Derek Gulrud, Junior OL

UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Defense

Player, Year Position
Nate Holz, Senior DL
Ben Riegsecker, Sophomore LB
Joe Herrewig, Senior DB
Aiden Holien, Sophomore DB

UMAC All-Conference: Second Team Special Teams

Player, Year Position
Micah Otto, Sophomore K
Micah Otto, Sophomore P
Benjamin Hodel, Sophomore PR

UMAC Football All-Sportsmanship Awards

Player, Year Position
Alex Quist, Senior OL

