Maple River Theater to perform ‘Mamma Mia’

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River School District’s theater department is making a comeback after all of its staff retired last year.
With a couple of new directors, the district is presenting the romance musical “Mamma Mia.”
The directors say there were a few obstacles to overcome before they started production back in September.
“I had to find a new music director, a choreographer, costumer and my wife decided that she would do the music for me which was great. Then we went out and started looking for a choreographer because we needed one. Then we were kind of stuck on the costumer and one of the grandparents of one of the actresses just gave me a call out of the blue and said ‘I want to help with costumes.’ So we had a costumer,” says director Steve Conover.
“It was intimidating taking over, but they left us with some really great kids and good singers, so that helped. It’s just been really fun working with the students here. It’s been awesome and they made the transition to take over really easy. This is a great musical to do,” says musical director Jessica Conover.
Showtimes at Mapleton High School for “Mamma Mia” are 7 p.m. Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 including a special matinee at 1 p.m. on the 23rd.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
