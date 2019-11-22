Maple River Theater to perform ‘Mamma Mia’

“I had to find a new music director, a choreographer, costumer and my wife decided that she would do the music for me which was great. Then we went out and started looking for a choreographer because we needed one. Then we were kind of stuck on the costumer and one of the grandparents of one of the actresses just gave me a call out of the blue and said ‘I want to help with costumes.’ So we had a costumer,” says director Steve Conover.