Mavericks set for series against Bemidji State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The MSU women’s hockey team returns home this weekend for a series against Bemidji State.
The Mavericks come into the matchup having won four of their last six.
We caught up with the team earlier this week.
“This is an important weekend for us against Bemidji State. It’s a team that we’re battling in the middle of the standings right now. They’re coming off a stretch of playing the three ranked teams in our league just as we’ve already played them. I think it’s going to be a real even series and a hard-fought series,” said John Harrington, MSU head coach.
MSU is coming off a couple of losses against the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, but the Mavericks were able to take away a lot of positives after skating to a 2–3 loss in game one of the series against Wisconsin.
“We had a couple of points of emphasis going into that series. We did some good things against Wisconsin. Sunday’s game got away from us, but it was because we made a number of turnovers that turned into goals,” said Harrington.
“It’s really good for us. We proved who we are in that first game. Coming home now against Bemidji who’s ranked near us should be a good series and hopefully, we come away with some wins,” said Abigail Levy, MSU goaltender.
Puck drops for Friday’s contest against Bemidji State shortly after 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.