Minnesota Department of Agriculture talks hemp across the state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is talking hemp.
The agency held listening sessions across the state to discuss the state’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, wrapping up in Mankato Thursday.
Last month, the United States Department of Agriculture released draft rules for industrial hemp giving states the option to submit their own plans following USDA provisions.
“In Minnesota, we are having these listening sessions because USDA just came out with their rules and we are asking growers and industry leaders for their feedback so we can get a plan that works for everybody,” said Whitney Place, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
USDA provisions include a limit of 0.3% THC in industrial hemp and keeping proper records that include producers and land use, among others.
“So some of the items that are kind of a surprise and might be a surprise to growers are the USDA is requiring us to test 15 days before harvest, which is different than right now, in Minnesota we test 30 days before harvest,” said Place.
Included in the USDA's provision are negligent acts that can result in corrective action plans, which worries some producers that are producing different hemp variations.
“For someone like myself and a farm, we’re trying to select certain genetics to make sure our THC level is below and because we want to be compliant, we want to be 100% legal, we don’t want to do anything illegal, some of the rules and regulations within it stop us from doing some of the things that may be beneficial for the consumer in the end,” said owner of Dreamin’ Farms, Lance Perkins.
Another concern among producers is the lack of crop insurance for hemp.
“Hemp is a new crop and it just became a legal crop in the U.S. and so all of those systems in governmental entities, in banking systems are really far behind the industry, so we’re just trying to catch up,” said Place.
Attendees also suggested the USDA include rules to protect small farmers in the industry.
A link to bring suggestions to the state for their draft plan can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.