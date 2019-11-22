Minnesota soybean growers take trip to Washington D.C.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Earlier this week, soybean growers from Minnesota and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association visited Washington D.C. to talk all things biodiesel with legislators.
Topics of conversation included the renewal of the biodiesel tax credit after a two-year lapse and small refinery exemptions.
A recent proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency hoped to address the gallons of biodiesel exempted.
“Well they were suggesting, we’ll just go back and average the amount of stuff we think was versus actually taking the gallons they knew they were exempting to begin with. The other part of that is the renewable volume obligations EPA has to publish for 2020 and 2021 now and they are behind on doing that,” said Mike Youngerberg, senior director of product development and commercialization for the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Other topics discussed included maintaining regulations preventing Argentinian and Indonesian biodiesel coming into the U.S. from being sold at less than fair value, which can affect the price of domestic products.
