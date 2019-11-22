MSU Mankato professors discuss teaching impeachment hearings as they happen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As impeachment hearings continue on Capitol Hill, Minnesota State University, Mankato professors discuss teaching history as it happens.
Department of History Assistant Professor Jameel Haque said his approach to talking about contemporary events is to let his students lead the discussion.
“It’s always good to make sure that students feel like they can express themselves and to teach them the skills to express themselves in a way that maintains a good environment in a classroom," he said.
Department of Gender and Women’s Studies Associate Professor Laura Harrison said one way to talk to students about current events while acknowledging students who come from different backgrounds is to think about what histories frame certain events.
“What kind of structures impact, for example, law or policy surrounding those events?” she said.
Harrison added that she brings the discussion back to the text while remaining relevant to what’s happening.
“I think that it brings to life the concepts and theories that we’re teaching to students. Let’s watch a news clip that came out today, and let’s frame that through a theory, a concept or a term that we read about in the textbook yesterday," she said.
She said she’s also heard from her students that they don’t want professors to shy away from current events.
“We might talk about how many women do we see in Foreign Service that are testifying in front of these committees?” she said.
Haque said he’s interested in seeing how his students feel about how the topic is being presented and that it’s important for his students to be able to analyze information as it comes to them.
“And I think they’re interested in watching the process of an impeachment unfold," he said.
