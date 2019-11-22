MSU’s Levy invited to USA Hockey Camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — MSU goaltender Abigail Levy received an invite to this year’s USA Hockey Women’s Winter Training Camp next month.
Levy currently boasts a .924 save percentage in her collegiate career.
“Never thought I’d get to this point, but I’m extremely thankful. I have to give credits to my teammates in front of me, they make me the player I am,” said Levy, MSU goaltender.
Levy holds a 3–3–1 record on the season and last year tied the school record for most shut–outs in a season with five in her first season with the Mavericks.
“Really excited for her, she was at the fall camp at Lake Placid. I had a chance to see her play out there, she was on the line of making the team to play against Canada. I know USA Hockey is excited about her. We can see why, but she got that experience in August, and I think that’ll help her in this winter camp. I hope that goes well and she has the opportunity to play a couple of games against Canada,” said John Harrington, MSU head coach.
Levy now will train with some of the best players at the camp taking place in Connecticut from December 9th to 13th before 23 athletes are selected to compete against Canada.
The two games scheduled against Canada is set for the Dec. 13 and Dec. 17.
