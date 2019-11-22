New Ulm warmer this winter with coat, pans donations

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm may be a bit warmer this winter after one of the town’s local businesses made a donation to area organizations.
Beacon Promotions recently donated hundreds of leather jackets, mittens and even sauce pans to local charity organizations in the town.
“You know, we were in the unique situation where we had a variety of promotional products that we were able to donate. We thought ‘you know what we really want to give back to our community.’ We’ve been a business here in the New Ulm area for 16 plus years, and we had a lot of help from the community and we though this is an opportunity to give back,” says Beacon Promotions VP Brett Olsen.
Donations went to Brown County Veterans Services, the Pro-Kinship Group of New Ulm and the local Sertoma and Kiwanis Club.
Beacon Promotions is a supplier of promotional products within the advertising industry.
