2020 Northwood League All-Star Game to be hosted in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Northwoods League All-Star Game is coming to Mankato in 2020.
The league announced Thursday that the MoonDogs were awarded the showcase game.
That was not the only announcement coming from the organization, as they also named Justin White as the team’s new General Manager.
White is stepping into the role after being an assistant GM with the team last year.
“I am very excited, I look forward to bring a lot of exciting changes, including the All-Star game. Our staff is very excited for 2020 to roll around,” White said.
Next year’s Northwoods League All-Star game is set to take place on July 20 and July 21.
