Willow is about 2-years-old and is a hound/Shepard mix.

By Benjamin Broze | November 22, 2019 at 1:56 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 1:56 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Willow!

On Saturday, Nov. 22, BENCHS will host Home for the Holiday’s Kitten Party at Pet Smart from noon to 2:00 p.m.

If you or someone you know are interested in adopting a pet, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.

