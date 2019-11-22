MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Willow!
Willow is about 2-years-old and is a hound/Shepard mix.
On Saturday, Nov. 22, BENCHS will host Home for the Holiday’s Kitten Party at Pet Smart from noon to 2:00 p.m.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting a pet, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.