River’s Edge Hospital completes expansion to emergency, urgent care departments
By Ryan Sjoberg | November 21, 2019 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 6:04 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital’s expansion is complete, adding more space to the emergency and urgent care departments.

Planning for the project began in 2016, with construction kicking off in May 2018.

Nearly doubling their space in these departments, the hospital added six additional exam rooms, two trauma bays and a couple of mental health or secure holding rooms.

“We’re really excited about having our urgent care back in with the emergency department because when someone is ill they’re not really sure if they should go to emergency or urgent care. With them together, we’ll be able to better triage individuals to make sure they are getting the appropriate level of care,” Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden said.

River’s Edge had an open house this past weekend, in which hundreds of people attended.

