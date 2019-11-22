UPDATE: Mankato Salvation Army reopening Friday at 10 a.m.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following closure due to a plumbing issue, the Mankato Salvation Army reopens its doors Friday morning starting at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, emergency social services will be available immediately. Restroom usage will be limited due to ongoing repairs but there is no public shower or laundry services available to the public at this time.
The Salvation Army says the Noon hot meal will be served in the dining room and its shelter will continue its services uninterrupted.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.