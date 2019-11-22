Waseca nominated for half-million dollar transformation

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca has a chance to win a half a million dollar transformation and to star in a hit reality TV series.
A series called Small Business Revolution hosted by Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington, has sparked its interest in Waseca. Out of nearly 6,000 small–town nominations across the nation, Waseca has made the final 10.
Each year the show gives one small town and its business a major makeover.
“They come into that town. They identify some small businesses to revitalize and uplift. And they invest $500,000 dollars into that community," said Director of Chamber of Commerce Ann Fitch.
“I think that with just talking with other businesses there’s a lot of different things we can gain from this. It could be the outside of the appearance of the building. But it’s also helping with marketing and budgeting. Just getting help and being recognized nationwide is huge for us," said Pippi Lane Boutique Owner Kristin Fox.
The city of 10,000 is encouraging businesses to put up signs and is looking to the public to express support on social media.
“Really all of Minnesota. Because we are the only city in Minnesota that is a top 10 finalist. We need them to get active on social media. Use the hashtag #MYWASECA. Tag the small business revolution or the Deluxe corporation. Something you like about Waseca post picture of Waseca," continued Fitch.
The TV series is co-hosted by Deluxe’s Amanda Brinkman and makeover icon Ty Pennington. The Deluxe team will hit the road in December, visiting community leaders and business within the top 10 towns.
The list will then be narrowed down to a handful of finalists, which will be put up to a public vote in January.
