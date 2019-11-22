Winnebago Community Club to host free Thanksgiving dinner

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Winnebago Community Club is offering a free turkey dinner to the public on Thanksgiving Day.
This is the second year the community club is offering the free feast for all. The club works with local churches in Winnebago and in Huntley to organize the event.
“A lot of people don’t have a place to go on Thanksgiving or don’t want to cook a meal for just two people. It’s a place to get together and be with other people, and not sit at your house by yourself or just not cook and still have a full meal,” says Community Club member Bert Howard.
The community club served 120 people last year and raised $1000 for their local food shelf. They're hoping to serve at least 150 people this year.
Free will donations will also be accepted during the event and will benefit local charities.
The feast kicks off at the First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 205 Cleveland Ave. in Winnebago.
