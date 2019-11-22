World Language Poetry Recital takes center stage at MSNU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Department of World Languages and Cultures at Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted its annual World Language Poetry Recital on Thursday.
Students from various language classes, international students and others presented poems in languages like French, Spanish and a variety of others.
Organizers say they hope to open future events to outside participation, both from Mankato and neighboring campuses, including local high school language groups.
“It gives students not just from our department but from across the university and even people in the community a chance to share some part of their culture with a wider group of people,” Associate Professor Evan Bibbee said.
Bibbee says the event also helps students with their public speaking skills.
