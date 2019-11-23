Crews prepare for inflation of Maverick All-Sports Dome

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are out in full force this weekend on the corner of Monks Ave. and Woodhaven Ln.
The white sheet blanketing the ground isn’t snow.
It’s the tarp that will soon become Minnesota State University’s 110,000 sq. ft. Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The dome, which is behind the campus’s parking lot 20A, will be inflated on Monday.
The artificial turf is already in place underneath it.
You'll remember back in December of last year, MSU students overwhelmingly endorsed the $4 million dollar project in a referendum.
The facility will be roughly the size of one and a half soccer fields.
