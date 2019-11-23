Genesis Classical Academy makes dresses for Haiti

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) — Third graders at Genesis Classical Academy in Winnebago are sending handcrafted dresses to young girls in Haiti.
The dresses are crafted out of secondhand pillowcases, and the children have written their favorite scripture passages down which they’ve placed in the pockets of the dresses.
“It almost made me cry because I didn’t know what they were writing. I opened one up and I was like ‘oh, how awesome.’ You know, that scripture really touched my heart. I think it’ll touch the children in Haiti and to know that there are children that gave of themselves to help them. They really take ownership. They love to share which one is there’s and what they’re doing. It’s a good experience,” says third-grade teacher Susan Grover.
The project is a part of the school’s effort to apply lessons students have learned to real-world situations where they can make a difference.
