Give back this holiday season by becoming a Santa for a senior

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you're looking for ways to give back this holiday season, consider being a Santa to a senior.
The Be a Santa to a Senior program, which is organized by Home Instead Senior Care, has Christmas trees at different southern Minnesota locations.
Gift requests are written on an ornament.
You can pick one out, buy the gifts listed and bring it back to the location unwrapped.
Volunteers will wrap the gifts.
“Christmas is a really fun time for the holidays for families and children, but sometimes we forget about the seniors in need who might have been left at home alone otherwise, so it’s great for everybody to help out and make a senior’s holiday a little brighter,” Community Service Manager Kim Hanson said.
The last day for gift collections is Dec. 12.
Visit the map below to find dropoff locations.
The group will be hosting its wrapping party from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Giebel Chiropractic, located at 103 North Broad Street.
Those who want to help deliver gifts the week before Christmas can contact Home Instead Senior Care at (507) 550-1395.
