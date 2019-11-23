Gustavus Adolphus’ Women’s Hockey team remains perfect after victory at Augsburg

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties Women’s Hockey team’s perfect record remains intact after a 4-2 victory at Augsburg on Friday evening.
Hailey Holland started the scoring off for Gustavus with a goal half-way through the first period, but Augsburg would answer with a goal of their own shortly before the end of the period.
Freshman Alaina Halverson scored her first collegiate goal 4:26 into the second period. The Gusties would end the second period on a high note, as Grace Schulte would find the back of the net shortly before the second intermission.
Midway through the third period, Kristina Press slotted home an insurance goal to put the game out of reach for Augsburg.
Gustavus now has a perfect record of 6-0 overall and 3-0 against MIAC opponents.
The Golden Gusties will return to Don Roberts Ice Rink at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, to conclude the series against Augsburg.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.