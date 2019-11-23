High School students get hands on healthcare experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato East’s Heath Occupations Class made the trip over to Rasmussen College to get a little hands-on exposure to the Health Sciences, Medical Assisting, Pharmacy Technician and Nursing fields.
“I wish I had it when I was in high school. It gives them the opportunity to explore the different careers in healthcare. Healthcare we will need forever. We’ll always need hands-on and this will give them the opportunity to learn about those careers,” said Jessica Martinez, of the Rasmussen College Medical Assisting Program.
This opportunity doesn't happen too often in high school.
Not only do you get the hands-on experience doing day-to-day tasks healthcare professionals do, you get the chance to see what exactly you are, and are not, interested in.
“We just hope they have fun and just learn a little bit more about the programs they are interested in. Maybe they get excited and want to learn more and know about them or maybe they will rule out a career they might not want to do,” explained Senior Admissions Manager Lisa Campbell.
Senior Javonna Johnson sees herself going into sports medicine.
Friday allowed her to learn and practice some of the things she may be doing in the future.
“I think you’re different when you’re learning it in the classroom because you hear about it. Then if you go out and actually experience it, it’s different,” said Johnson.
The day was equally beneficial for a couple of Rasmussen students as they got to put their skills to the test.
“I have my students here with me. I love it when my students can teach as well so it gives them that opportunity. It also gives them the opportunity for soft skills like getting to demonstrate their skills with the students and practice with them,” Martinez added.
The college will host a similar program for Mankato West's Health Occupation Class in the spring.
