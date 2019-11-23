Lights, hot chocolate and activities take over downtown Wells

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - To kick off the holiday season, Wells made their downtown streets bright.
This evening, local businesses stayed open late with indoor activities and shopping deals, while children lined up outside to meet Santa alongside the bonfire and hot coco.
The Christmas celebration hosted by the Wells Area Chamber of Commerce has been a tradition since some adults in attendance were children themselves.
“I definitely think it’s nice, because again a lot of town festivities and stuff happen in the summer time – it’s nice to see people get excited in the winter time. And again, I do like seeing people from out of town coming here to celebrate in the holiday spirit with us,” chamber board member Lacey Hassing said.
And each year the event continues to expand, for the first time there will be a lighted parade along South Broadway.
