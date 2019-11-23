Local gyms participate in “Extra Trimmings” donation event for ECHO Food Shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 15 local gyms are offering community members the opportunity to feel good and be good by offering classes in exchange for donations to the Echo Food Shelf this Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Sponsored by the Mankato Clinic and Profile by Sanford, the Extra Trimmings donation event gives community members the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items, hygiene products or a monetary donation in exchange for a class at the gym.
“This is the time of year you come together with your family, we want you to invite your mother, your in-laws, any out of town guest to come join you for a workout at any of the participating locations,” said Dawn Naples, health promotions specialist with Profile by Sanford.
Included in the list of locations is the Mankato YMCA, a veteran in the Extra Trimmings donation event.
“This is an event that we’ve done here at the “Y” for several years and now we’re excited to grow it to a community-wide event since our mission is building stronger community, and we will be offering six different classes in the morning of Thanksgiving along with a casual 5K Walk/Run out in the Red Jacket Trail and have our child watch open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m,” said Stephanie Fischer, director of healthy living at the Mankato YMCA.
You don't have to be a member of the gyms involved to participate; the only requirement is a donation to the ECHO Food Shelf.
“It’s a perfect opportunity for people to do something for themselves, while doing something for someone else, so we’re just excited about all the great outcomes that can come out of it. We’re hoping it gets individuals moving and benefits ECHO and the community,” said Deisy De Leon, manager of ECHO Food Shelf.
Last year the ECHO Food Shelf distributed nearly two million pounds of food.
“We at Profile, as well as the Mankato Clinic Foundation, are matching dollars with pounds of food, so we’re going to match the first $2,000 pounds of food, so give generously,” said Naples.
A link to the full list of participating gyms can be found under here.
