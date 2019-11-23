Local gyms participate in “Extra Trimmings” donation event for ECHO Food Shelf

“This is an event that we’ve done here at the “Y” for several years and now we’re excited to grow it to a community-wide event since our mission is building stronger community, and we will be offering six different classes in the morning of Thanksgiving along with a casual 5K Walk/Run out in the Red Jacket Trail and have our child watch open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m,” said Stephanie Fischer, director of healthy living at the Mankato YMCA.