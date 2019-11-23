Maple River Band highlights connection between fine arts, literacy

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River Band will be kicking off the holiday season by performing Christmas classics on Saturday.
“We’re going to play at Barnes and Noble in the River Hills Mall for all of our friends and family,” Maple River Band member Justice Kuehl said.
But the school is also using the event as a way to spotlight the connection between the study of music and literacy.
“There’s a direct connection between students in fine arts and academic achievement, so we try to encourage students to be part of our fine arts program here at Maple River, and, you know, our scores suggest that that definitely plays a role in our academic success,” explained Laura Phillips, dean of students, testing and curriculum at Maple River Public Schools.
The school currently has 300 students enrolled in its fine arts program.
Phillips says the school is in the 80th percentile for reading test scores.
“We kind of look at it as most of our students who are in fine arts usually are very successful in the classroom and with their academics, and so it’s an easy correlation to make as we look at testing scores and to see the kids that are actually, you know, involved in our fine arts programs,” Phillips added.
Kuehl says she enjoys participating in the fine arts and that she hopes people can attend Saturday’s event.
“I would encourage other people to come because part of the money that we earn during the program will go to our band,” concluded Kuehl.
The performance starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
