More than 1,000 items donated at Toys for Tots Stuff-A-Bus toy drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway.
Representatives and volunteers were at Fleet Farm Saturday stuffing a school bus full of brand new toys for children in need.
More than 1,000 items had already been donated before the end of the toy drive.
In 2018, Toys for Tots gave more than 11,000 toys to nearly 3,000 children in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
And there's still time to give.
You can donate a new, unwrapped toy for a child age zero to 16 at any of their drop-off sites.
Or you can send a check to their local headquarters. Checks can be made out to Toys for Tots and mailed to: 30518 Pumpkin Hill Rd. Le Sueur, Minn. 56058.
You can also donate online.
Representatives at Toys For Tots say they’re especially in need of gifts for teenagers.
