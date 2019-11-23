New Ulm Gateway project nearing an end

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm residents can finally take a deep breath. as the New Ulm Gateway Project could soon be finished.
The last month and a half has been crucial, as river levels subsided enough to get in the water, crews poured the concrete on the deck, installed two traffic rails with one pedestrian rail left and are now working on the lighting system.
If all goes according to plan, motorists should be able to drive on the new bridge by late December.
“We were supposed to start this project in April of 2018 and the day we were going to start it we had a blizzard. A week later we had another blizzard. That set the tone. We’ve had an incredible amount of rain. It wasn’t just rain in this area, rain out west would impact us,” Project Manager Todd Kjolstad explained.
In addition to high water, cold temperatures have proven to be difficult on concrete trying to cure. Crews were able to finish the
They’ve had to use insulated blankets to finish it.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.