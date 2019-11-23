Central College proves to be too much for Bethany Lutheran

Central College proves to be too much for Bethany Lutheran
The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings Women’s Basketball team was defeated 81-54 by North Central (MN) on Friday evening. (Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Rinehart | November 22, 2019 at 10:13 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:34 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings Women’s Basketball team was defeated 81-54 by Central College on Friday evening.

Abby Olson led the Vikings in scoring with 16 points.

Hanna Geistfeld recorded her third double-double in four games this season, as she finished Friday’s contest with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Bethany Lutheran College will return to the hardwood at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, for an exhibition game against the Minnesota State Mavericks at the Taylor Center.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.