Central College proves to be too much for Bethany Lutheran

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings Women’s Basketball team was defeated 81-54 by Central College on Friday evening.
Abby Olson led the Vikings in scoring with 16 points.
Hanna Geistfeld recorded her third double-double in four games this season, as she finished Friday’s contest with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Bethany Lutheran College will return to the hardwood at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, for an exhibition game against the Minnesota State Mavericks at the Taylor Center.
