UPS delivers food from schools to ECHO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPS delivered food donations to ECHO food shelf Friday after picking up the donations from area schools.
A total of 13 schools participated in the "Stuff a Truck" event and UPS visited each school where students had collected food they wanted to donate to the food shelf.
Three other schools outside of the Mankato district participated as well along with three other food shelves.
ECHO food shelf says last year one school alone donated nearly fifteen hundred pounds.
Further donations are accepted as the holiday season approaches.
