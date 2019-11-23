VIDEO: Special glasses allow Cottonwood boy to see color for first time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A viral video of a young Minnesota student getting the chance to see the world in color for the first time is warming the hearts of the internet.
Jonathan Jones was sitting in a classroom during a course about colorblindness in Cottonwood when the school principal, who is also colorblind, hands Jones a pair of glasses.
Within seconds, Jones is able to see the room in color.
He immediately grins from ear to ear, and moments later, he begins to cry tears of joy.
It turns out the glasses that Jonathan borrowed are pretty costly - upward of $350.
After the video’s viral popularity online, Jonathan’s mother created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to get him a pair.
Any excess funds will go to the Enchroma Foundation, who provides these glasses to those in need.
