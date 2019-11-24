Families enjoy a fun day of activities celebrating literacy and reading

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato United Way’s held its annual Reading Festival.
About 800 people attended the free event. The sponsor, Capstone, handed out free books and local organizations had activity stations for Pre–K through 3rd graders as well as literacy information for parents.
“We have nearly two dozen community organizations here with booths, ranging in everything from early child development to arts and crafts. All based around development and literacy," said United Way Communications and Marketing Director Laura Murray.
The Reading Festival is an initiative of United Way’s Books for Kids program which gives over 4,000 free books every other month to children in the region.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.