Gov. Tim Walz meets township officials at Annual Educational Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today hundreds of local township officials gathered for the annual Educational Conference.
Topics discussed were broadband, transportation and the upcoming 2020 Census.
Governor Tim Walz discussed funding issues between rural and urban school districts, as well as the need for rural development.
He stressed that the Census is vital to ensure that townships voices are heard.
“There’s a coalition of folks whether they be urban communities or the townships. Their voice on this will help do that. I ensure people the Census data is secure. We cannot afford to not count a single person, said Walz.
“We do know that there are demographic shifts going on. So townships have to recognize that reality and we have to be prepared to do things to help rejuvenate the economy," added David Hann, Executive Director of Minnesota Association of Townships.
Minnesota has 1,781 townships, that are home to about 915,000 people.
