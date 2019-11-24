McKay remains reliable in net for the Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Hockey team swept Alaska Anchorage this past weekend, winning 7–1 Friday night and 3–0 Saturday.
Standing strong in the net for the Mavericks, saving 39 of 40 shots in the series and tallying his 3rd shutout of the season is sophomore Dryden McKay.
“He’s a great goaltender and he carries that into practice, I mean he’s not good in games just by luck, his work ethic is pretty good, you can see it on the ice, he’s battling every drill, making saves but when you do get one by him, you let him hear it, it doesn’t happen that often in practice to be honest either but it’s always nice to get one by him in practice,” Reggie Lutz, MSU junior forward, said.
“I can’t say enough about him. His demeanor on the ice is nearly identical to what it is off the ice, doesn’t say a ton, is always there but you can always count on him. As a defenseman, there’s not a, I mean when he’s in net, you trust everything he does, his ability to play the puck, stop the puck, communicate to us, just all around has been absolutely outstanding for us,” Andy Carroll, MSU sophomore defenseman, said.
Along with McKay, the Maverick defense as a whole has proven themselves.
“I just thought our defensive core again, did a really good job, I thought we were disciplined where we didn’t have to go out and expend a lot of energy killing penalties and when we did, Dryden McKay was there,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
The Mavericks are back in action next weekend, they will travel to take on Minnesota Duluth.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.