McKay remains reliable in net for the Mavericks

“I can’t say enough about him. His demeanor on the ice is nearly identical to what it is off the ice, doesn’t say a ton, is always there but you can always count on him. As a defenseman, there’s not a, I mean when he’s in net, you trust everything he does, his ability to play the puck, stop the puck, communicate to us, just all around has been absolutely outstanding for us,” Andy Carroll, MSU sophomore defenseman, said.