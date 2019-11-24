Thousands across the state participate in Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend thousands participated in the 2019 Special Olympics Minnesota State Bowling Tournament.
Across Minnesota about 4,700 Special Olympic Athletes competed along with Unified Partners.
Unified Sports join people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
Nine locations throughout the state hosted the tournament, including the WOW! Zone in Mankato.
“So total we have here in Mankato about 400 athletes that come through and bowl this weekend. This is an opportunity for our athletes to showcase their skills. They deserve any opportunities that any other athlete might have,” said program manager Zak Armstrong.
Bowlers competed for 1st through 8th place. Winners received medals and ribbons.
