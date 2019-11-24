The Y’s Club encourages people to buy a Christmas tree that gives back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Y’s Club is a nonprofit group that supports the Mankato YMCA’s programming for kids.
The group set up their annual tree lot next to McDonald’s on Madison Avenue. More than 700 trees are available for purchase ranging in height from 5 to 10 ft.
“If a real tree is what you’re looking for. Know that if you buy a tree from the Y’s Club you’re supporting youth programming at the Y. We help sponsor scholarships to send kids to camp in the summertime," said Y’s Club President Molly Yunkers.
The lot opens this Monday at 12:30 in the afternoon.
