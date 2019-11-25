First heavy snow of the year to arrive Tuesday

Most of southern Minnesota and northern IA will see snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches with a few areas picking up 10 plus inches of snow. Uncertainties lie on where exactly the heaviest bands of snow will develop. Confidence is high that one band of heavy snow will track through the boot of southeastern Minnesota. Weather models are showing a second band of heavy snow developing over the Minnesota River Valley. Higher-res forecast models tonight into tomorrow morning will give a clearer view on if and where this second band of heavy snow will set up, allowing for a more dialed in snowfall potential.