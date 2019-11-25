First heavy snow of the year to arrive Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alright time to get those shovels and snow blowers ready as we brace for the first winter storm of the season. A low pressure system will move off the Rockies and strengthen as it lifts east-northeast through parts of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The heaviest snow for Minnesota and Iowa will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Due to the potential of heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow a Winter Storm Watch has been put in place from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service will likely start issuing Winter Storm Warnings for the area beginning tonight. Other warnings, such as blizzards, may be necessary if conditions meet the criteria.
Most of southern Minnesota and northern IA will see snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches with a few areas picking up 10 plus inches of snow. Uncertainties lie on where exactly the heaviest bands of snow will develop. Confidence is high that one band of heavy snow will track through the boot of southeastern Minnesota. Weather models are showing a second band of heavy snow developing over the Minnesota River Valley. Higher-res forecast models tonight into tomorrow morning will give a clearer view on if and where this second band of heavy snow will set up, allowing for a more dialed in snowfall potential.
Travel impacts will be expected stretching from Nebraska through parts of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin starting Monday night through Wednesday evening. Make sure to check your local forecast for updates on any winter storm advisories and warnings. Also check with each states department of transportation for up-to-date road conditions and road closures.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.