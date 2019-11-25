Landline offers ride for shoppers on Black Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Landline offers a special one-day route for shoppers ready to take on the biggest shopping day of the season at the biggest mall in America.
Landline will leave the Mankato Regional Airport at 3:20 a.m. on Friday, with a brief transfer at MSP to the Black Friday Express for an arrival at the Mall of America at 5:45 a.m.
Passengers can use promo code BlackFriday2019 to save 20%.
The Black Friday Express departs from the Mall of America at 7:30 p.m. to head back to Mankato.
To find out how to book your trip, visit https://landline.com/
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.