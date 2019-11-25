Mankato man charged with assualt after leading police in pusuit which injured an officer, now in court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man appears in court today for charges related to an October police pursuit which sent one officer to the hospital.
Chop Tang allegedly fled police in his vehicle, leading them on a short chase, ending in a dead end alley way.
According to the criminal complaint, Tang's vehicle turned around, hitting a squad car head on, and injuring an officer.
That officer was treated and released from the hospital.
Police found multiple bottles of alcohol in Tang's car when he was apprehended, results of a blood test are still pending.
He is charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, fourth degree assault causing harm to a police officer, fleeing peace officer and first degree damage to property.
His omnibus hearing is this afternoon at 3:30 in Blue Earth County.
