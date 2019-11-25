McKay earns Goaltender of the Week, Mavericks stay No. 1 for third consecutive week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the USCHO Poll for the third consecutive week, thanks in part to WCHA Goaltender of the Week Dryden McKay.
McKay and the Mavericks won both games against Alaska Anchorage over the weekend in Mankato.
The sophomore goaltender’s .951 save percentage ranks third in the nation, while his 1.17 goals-against-average ranks first in the nation.
Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 by USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine on Monday, will travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.
The Mavericks currently have a record of 10-1-1.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.