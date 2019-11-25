MSU programs recieves funding for community partnerships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three MSU programs receive $111,000 to help fund partnerships in the community.
The awards are given by the Minnesota State system.
MSU's nursing program will get $50,000 in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System for simulation training.
Champ Software partners with MSU's health informatics program and will receive $33,000 to improve *their training with students.
And the aviation program’s partnership with North Star Aviation will benefit from $28,000 in funds for its 2020 “Aviation Days,” which helps students and alumni spread the word about the program across high schools in Southern Minnesota.
