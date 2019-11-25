MSU pushes back dome inflation due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next step in a new addition at Minnesota State University Mankato will have to wait for the weather to cooperate.
MSU’s 110 thousand square foot Maverick All-Sports Dome, located behind the 20 A lot on campus, was supposed to be inflated today. But due to high winds, officials have decided to push back inflation to tomorrow.
The artificial turf is already in place underneath it.
MSU students overwhelmingly endorsed the $4 million dollar project in a referendum held last December.
The facility will be roughly the size of one and a half soccer fields.
