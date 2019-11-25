Public hearings continue tonight for Mankato’s proposed charitable gambling change

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public hearings continue tonight regarding Mankato's proposed changes to its lawful gambling ordinance.
Mankato City Council is considering dropping their three percent lawful gambling regulatory tax.
Currently, the city can only use this tax to regulate lawful gambling.
Initially the tax was proposed to be set at 10-percent of net gains on charitable gambling, which drew criticism from business owners.
The council has amended the proposal to 5 and a half percent after working with local gambling managers.
Tonight’s public hearing takes place during the regular council meeting at 7 at the Intergovernmental Center.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.