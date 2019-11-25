Shop small this weekend with the City Center Partnership passport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Beyer from Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about the City Center Partnership’s passport, encouraging shoppers to support local businesses, as well as other new developments at GMG.
The passport includes 10 local businesses and anyone who gets stamps from all of them is entered in a drawing to win $100 worth of gift certificates.
Also Visit Mankato announces that the 2020 Mankato Marathon registration opens Dec. 1st, with prices going up after Dec. 31st.
For those interested in the GreenSeam Rural Forum be sure to register by Wednesday, Dec. 31st. at greenseam.org/forum19
GMG is partnering with Southern MN Human Resources Association to bring “The Champions Code," presented by Crystal Valley, taking place Dec. 13th from 8 a.m. - noon at the Courtyard Marriot. Its open to the public, and learn more and register visit greatermankato.com/champions
