UMN Extension announces Strategic Farming webinars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension recently announced that it will be launching a five-part Strategic Farming — Optimizing Management for 2020 webinar series that will begin on Dec. 19.
The webinar series will allow farmers and others in the agricultural industry to gather and learn about research-based crop production information and strategies throughout the year.
The webinars will be available to all parties interested in attending at no cost, however, the Extension noted that anyone interested in attending the webinar will need to register in advance for each individual session. Additionally, all webinar sessions will be recorded and available for viewing after the conclusion of each event.
The first webinar will be hosted from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 and will focus on “Back to the Basics Approach to Nutrient Management.”
More information and about the first webinar, as well as the following webinars, and registration information can be found in the document below or by visiting the University of Minnesota Extension’s webpage.
