VINE Faith in Action receives grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging

VINE is being awarded more than $76,000

VINE Faith in Action receives grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging
VINE Faith in Action receives grant funding to help support people with dementia and their caregivers. (Source: KEYC News 12)
November 25, 2019 at 11:33 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 11:33 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action receives grant funding to help support people with dementia and their caregivers.

The organization was one of 11 awarded grants totaling $750,000 from the Minnesota Board on Aging.

State officials say Alzheimer's impacts around 91,000 Minnesotans over the age of 65, a number that continues to grow. More than 254,000 people also provide care for those impacted.

VINE is being awarded more than $76,000, which will help for cognitive training programs for people diagnosed with early stage dementia and their caregivers.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.