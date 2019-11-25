VINE Faith in Action receives grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action receives grant funding to help support people with dementia and their caregivers.
The organization was one of 11 awarded grants totaling $750,000 from the Minnesota Board on Aging.
State officials say Alzheimer's impacts around 91,000 Minnesotans over the age of 65, a number that continues to grow. More than 254,000 people also provide care for those impacted.
VINE is being awarded more than $76,000, which will help for cognitive training programs for people diagnosed with early stage dementia and their caregivers.
