Winter storm may alter Thanksgiving travel plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re planning to travel this holiday, you may need to alter your plans, as a winter storm heads our way.
An expected 4 to 10 inches of snow and high winds is estimated to hit most of the state of Minnesota beginning Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
With that, Triple–A expects the second–highest number of travelers in a decade.
About 1.6 million more travelers are expected this year than in 2018. MnDOT reminds travelers to plan accordingly and leave early if possible.
‘We will have trucks out later on, on Tuesday night. Early Wednesday morning and then depending on how the road conditions shape up for Wednesday afternoon we may run plows a litter later as well. We do have a gap overnight where there aren’t any plow trucks on the road. We will make sure we are communicating that out to the public as it happens," said MnDOT Maintenance Supervisor Chase Fester.
MnDOT advises that plows will be moving slower due to the heavier snow expected. Be cautious when passing as you may hit slushier snow and to dial 5–1–1 for updated road conditions.
