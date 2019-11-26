Area artist to display watercolor series at GSR Fine Art Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dinah Langsjoen, a local artist and painter, will be featured at the GSR Fine Art Festival this weekend.
Dinah’s work that will be featured at GSR is a watercolor series of 26 animal profiles, with each one assigned to a letter of the alphabet.
“I just started with animal profiles. I thought animal profiles - I wanted to keep it in a series - because series work really well together. You don’t want to do just one and switch it up and not have some type of commonality. I did a series of animals, and I call it Torin’s alphabet - my son is Torin - in his honor,” Lansjoen said.
The collection will not be for sale during GSR, as she hopes to give it to her son one day. However, the collection will be available for further viewing at the Coffee Hag on Monday, Dec. 2, after the festival.
