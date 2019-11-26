Blue Earth County will soon be accepting hazardous household wastes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility is now accepting winter appointments from Blue Earth County residents.
Appointments will be available starting Dec. 3 for county residents to drop off their hazardous wastes.
Although the facility is closed until April for general collection, drop-off appointments will allow residents to dispose of wastes without having to store them until the facility reopens.
Appointments will be available only for Blue Earth County residents from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons from Dec. 3 to February 25, 2020.
Residents who have made an appointment can enter through the east gate and drive to the back of the facility.
Proof of county residency will be required upon arrival with a license, utility bill, tax document or any other form of residency identification.
To make an appointment, Blue Earth County residents should contact the Blue Earth County Environmental Services by calling (507) 304-4381.
For more information about the HHW Facility and to find a full list of accepted items, visit Blue Earth County’s webpage.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.