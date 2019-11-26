As Boy Scouts double registration fees, area troop allocates funds to help those in need

The Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America voted at its Executive Committee meeting to set aside $7,500 to cover a portion of some registration fees. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Ryan Sjoberg | November 25, 2019 at 8:19 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 8:19 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This year, Boy Scout fees are more than doubling, from $27 to $60.

National membership fee increase goes into effect January 1, 2020

One local troop has responded and voted to assist those who cannot afford its registration fee.

Executive Director Ray Brauer says he doesn’t want any kid not joining the Scouts because of the registration fee and that rising costs are due to added costs of insurance and technology.

