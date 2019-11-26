As Boy Scouts double registration fees, area troop allocates funds to help those in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This year, Boy Scout fees are more than doubling, from $27 to $60.
One local troop has responded and voted to assist those who cannot afford its registration fee.
The Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America voted at its Executive Committee meeting to set aside $7,500 to cover a portion of some registration fees.
Executive Director Ray Brauer says he doesn’t want any kid not joining the Scouts because of the registration fee and that rising costs are due to added costs of insurance and technology.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.