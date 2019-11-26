City of Mankato reminds residents of snow emergency parking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is reminding residents of parking rules as plow trucks get ready to combat the upcoming winter storm.
The city advises residents to pay attention for a declared snow emergency. During this time there is no parking on Mankato streets until the snow emergency has been lifted. Violators will be ticketed and towed.
However, because of the holiday, the city is opening temporary parking at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center Parking Ramps during snow emergencies.
“If we do declare a snow emergency. You can park in your front yard. Or backyard just get them off the streets. The big thing is if students go home to see their families. If you don’t have anywhere to park your car get that thing in a ramp," said Public Works Director Joe Grabinowski.
The city reminds residents that you can however, park on sides of streets labeled “seasonal no parking".
Click here to know if and when Mankato and surrounding areas are under a snow emergency.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.