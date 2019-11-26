Discussing youth mental health and suicide as the number of young people affected increases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News 12 This Morning begins its series on mental health by talking with Professor Thad Shunkwiler about the topic of suicide and its increase in the U.S.
Suicide rates have increased 33% in the last 20 years, and its especially hit hard with people under the age of 35. Rates amoung young women have gone up 50% in the same time frame.
Shunkwiler says resilience in young people and the ability to bounce back from one’s problems, is much lower in young people, which contributes to the increase in mental health issues.
For those who are struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to reach out and seek help.
