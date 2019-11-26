DNR plans to update state Wolf Management Plan, invites public to join committee

Applications will not be accepted after 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20

DNR plans to update state Wolf Management Plan, invites public to join committee
The agency says that it is creating a new wolf plan advisory committee to help inform the update to the management plan.
By Jake Rinehart | November 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:48 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday that it plans to update the state’s Wolf Management Plan and is asking the public for input.

The agency says that it is creating a new wolf plan advisory committee to help inform the update to the management plan.

Applications are now open for the committee, which is one of the several ways the DNR will engage with the public during this process.

The application deadline is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Committee Application_2019_Wolf

text version Deadline for applications is 11:59pm on December 20, 2019 DNR is accepting applications to serve on the Wolf Plan Advisory Committee. This committee will provide input to the DNR in updating its 2001 Minnesota Wolf Management Plan, by developing recommended wolf management options and preferences, with particular emphasis on controversial aspects of wolf management.

Originally drafted in 2001, the current Wolf Management Plan provides the framework that guides the state’s decision making regarding wolf regulations, population monitoring, management, damage control, education, research and more.

It’s critical to have all voices about wolves at the table. With the public’s input, we can effectively evaluate how the wolf management plan is working and identify what may need to be improved.
Dan Stark, DNR Wolf Management Specialist

In addition to the advisory committee, the DNR will gather public input through a public perception survey, a public comment period and open houses at area wildlife offices.

The DNR will also coordinate and communicate work on the Wolf Management Plan directly with Minnesota’s tribal governments. In addition to these efforts, the DNR is seeking to form a technical committee that will include natural resource agencies, tribal representatives, agricultural agencies and universities to provide expert review of the information presented and discussed during the 12-month planning process.

The DNR is seeking applicants who represent diverse perspectives, including hunting and trapping, wolf advocacy and animal rights, livestock and agriculture, forestry, conservation and environmental protection and local governments.

More information about the positions available, as well as other DNR wolf management efforts, can be found by visiting the DNR’s website.

