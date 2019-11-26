DNR plans to update state Wolf Management Plan, invites public to join committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday that it plans to update the state’s Wolf Management Plan and is asking the public for input.
The agency says that it is creating a new wolf plan advisory committee to help inform the update to the management plan.
Applications are now open for the committee, which is one of the several ways the DNR will engage with the public during this process.
The application deadline is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Originally drafted in 2001, the current Wolf Management Plan provides the framework that guides the state’s decision making regarding wolf regulations, population monitoring, management, damage control, education, research and more.
In addition to the advisory committee, the DNR will gather public input through a public perception survey, a public comment period and open houses at area wildlife offices.
The DNR will also coordinate and communicate work on the Wolf Management Plan directly with Minnesota’s tribal governments. In addition to these efforts, the DNR is seeking to form a technical committee that will include natural resource agencies, tribal representatives, agricultural agencies and universities to provide expert review of the information presented and discussed during the 12-month planning process.
The DNR is seeking applicants who represent diverse perspectives, including hunting and trapping, wolf advocacy and animal rights, livestock and agriculture, forestry, conservation and environmental protection and local governments.
More information about the positions available, as well as other DNR wolf management efforts, can be found by visiting the DNR’s website.
